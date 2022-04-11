Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes $464.85 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,052,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,854,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DocuSign by 183.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in DocuSign by 21,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.96. 119,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,625,060. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of -278.94 and a beta of 0.90.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,448 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,010. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

