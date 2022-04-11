Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,115,431 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,835 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.8% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,504,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in NVIDIA by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $360.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.06.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $11.32 on Monday, hitting $219.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,887,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,352,230. The firm has a market cap of $551.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $134.59 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

