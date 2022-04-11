Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $729.40 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,041,119 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,983,328 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $729,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 16,768 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 151,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,964,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 17,042 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 36,513 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.05. 417,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,145,199. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.54. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $158.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $427.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total transaction of $2,084,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

