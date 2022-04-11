Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $3.36 Billion Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,500,002 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,837,599 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.9% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,359,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $373,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.8% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $215.93. 159,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,063,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.15. The company has a market cap of $413.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.33.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

