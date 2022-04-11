Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.17 Billion Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,109,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520,259 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,171,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3,313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,884,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,676 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,346 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 295.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,895,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403,238 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,062,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,345 shares during the period. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($137.70) to £115 ($150.82) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,780.83.

AZN traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.77. 682,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,490,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.77. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The stock has a market cap of $219.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 506.61, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

