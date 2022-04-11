Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,619,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 163,783 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Crown Castle International worth $546,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 142,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 575.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,672,000 after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.08.

NYSE CCI traded down $1.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.08. The company had a trading volume of 31,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,135. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $157.16 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $84.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.07 and its 200-day moving average is $181.75.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

