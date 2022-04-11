Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 1,993,840 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,584,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993,840 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.8% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Meta Platforms worth $3,223,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. China Renaissance Securities cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on Meta Platforms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.96.

FB traded down $3.54 on Monday, hitting $218.79. 731,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,283,469. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.82 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.78 and its 200 day moving average is $290.95.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.72, for a total value of $82,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,299 shares of company stock worth $1,624,671. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.