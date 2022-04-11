Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,138,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,897 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Stryker worth $839,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.09.

Shares of SYK traded down $5.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $264.13. 37,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,099. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $236.09 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

