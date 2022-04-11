Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,864,521 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,853,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,864,521 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 3.33% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $2,038,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,628 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 50,600 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.06. 535,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,747,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.23. The company has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

