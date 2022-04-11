First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,262 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FRC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.50.

Shares of FRC opened at $158.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $153.84 and a 52 week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

