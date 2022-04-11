First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

FIBK has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.03. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Ross E. Leckie acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,634 shares of company stock worth $841,767. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 990.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Interstate BancSystem (Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.