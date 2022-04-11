First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $38.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of -0.01. First Capital has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.71.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 29.28%.
First Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
