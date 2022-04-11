First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $38.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of -0.01. First Capital has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.71.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 29.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Capital by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Capital by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in First Capital by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

