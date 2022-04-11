Firan Technology Group (FTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Firan Technology Group stock opened at C$2.92 on Monday. Firan Technology Group has a 52-week low of C$2.14 and a 52-week high of C$3.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.51 million and a P/E ratio of 292.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.46, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits (Circuits) and FTG Aerospace (Aerospace). The company provides printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

