Financial Review: Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) & Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) and Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.5% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Athira Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Athira Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Athira Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Athira Pharma 0 1 1 0 2.50

Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 136.84%. Athira Pharma has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 165.66%. Given Athira Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Athira Pharma is more favorable than Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.7, indicating that its share price is 270% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athira Pharma has a beta of 3.56, indicating that its share price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Athira Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Pharmaceuticals $1.44 million 228.69 -$81.05 million ($1.90) -4.00 Athira Pharma N/A N/A -$54.85 million ($1.42) -8.88

Athira Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fusion Pharmaceuticals. Athira Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fusion Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Athira Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A -31.76% -29.47% Athira Pharma N/A -16.01% -15.58%

Summary

Athira Pharma beats Fusion Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors. Its lead product candidate is FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor. The company is also conducting additional preclinical studies of FPI-1434 in combination with approved checkpoint inhibitors and DNA damage response inhibitors to further assess the anti-tumor activity, and dosing schedule and pharmacodynamics of the combinations. In addition, it is progressing its earlier-stage product candidate, FPI-1966 into clinical development for the treatment of head and neck, and bladder cancers expressing fibroblast growth factor receptor. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

About Athira Pharma (Get Rating)

Athira Pharma, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease. The company also develops product candidates, which are in preclinical stage, including ATH-1019/ATH-1020 for neuropsychiatric conditions; and ATH-1018 for peripheral nervous system disorders, such as neuropathy. Athira Pharma, Inc. was formerly known as M3 Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Athira Pharma, Inc. in April 2019. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

