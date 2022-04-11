Financial Review: BM Technologies (BMTX) vs. Its Peers

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) is one of 321 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare BM Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get BM Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BM Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BM Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 BM Technologies Competitors 2251 9603 7665 561 2.33

BM Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 167.64%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 29.49%. Given BM Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BM Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.0% of BM Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of BM Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BM Technologies has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BM Technologies’ peers have a beta of 0.55, suggesting that their average share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BM Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BM Technologies 26.13% 45.94% 19.06% BM Technologies Competitors 29.13% 12.48% 1.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BM Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BM Technologies $94.57 million $17.58 million 11.11 BM Technologies Competitors $1.28 billion $314.81 million 11.68

BM Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than BM Technologies. BM Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BM Technologies peers beat BM Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About BM Technologies (Get Rating)

BM Technologies, Inc. is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks. BM Technologies is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.