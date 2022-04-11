Financial Comparison: Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) & HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD)

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) and HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Alexander’s and HG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander’s 1 0 0 0 1.00 HG 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alexander’s presently has a consensus price target of $270.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.83%. Given Alexander’s’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alexander’s is more favorable than HG.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alexander’s and HG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander’s $206.15 million 6.38 $132.93 million $25.93 9.93 HG N/A N/A $60,000.00 N/A N/A

Alexander’s has higher revenue and earnings than HG.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.4% of Alexander’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of HG shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of Alexander’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of HG shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alexander’s and HG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander’s 64.48% 61.02% 9.25% HG N/A -1.04% -1.03%

Risk and Volatility

Alexander’s has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HG has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alexander’s beats HG on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexander’s (Get Rating)

Alexander's, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

About HG (Get Rating)

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

