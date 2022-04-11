Financial Analysis: Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) versus CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) and CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and CIM Commercial Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Host Hotels & Resorts $2.89 billion 4.40 -$11.00 million ($0.03) -593.80 CIM Commercial Trust $90.93 million 1.95 -$850,000.00 ($1.16) -6.53

CIM Commercial Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Host Hotels & Resorts. Host Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CIM Commercial Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Host Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. CIM Commercial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Host Hotels & Resorts pays out -399.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CIM Commercial Trust pays out -29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CIM Commercial Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CIM Commercial Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and CIM Commercial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Host Hotels & Resorts -0.38% -0.18% -0.09% CIM Commercial Trust -0.93% -1.50% -0.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Host Hotels & Resorts and CIM Commercial Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Host Hotels & Resorts 0 4 8 0 2.67 CIM Commercial Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $20.71, indicating a potential upside of 16.21%. CIM Commercial Trust has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.73%. Given CIM Commercial Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CIM Commercial Trust is more favorable than Host Hotels & Resorts.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.4% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.2% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIM Commercial Trust has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Host Hotels & Resorts beats CIM Commercial Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Host Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as MarriottÂ®, Ritz-CarltonÂ®, WestinÂ®, SheratonÂ®, WÂ®, St. RegisÂ®, The Luxury CollectionÂ®, HyattÂ®, FairmontÂ®, HiltonÂ®, SwissÃ´telÂ®, ibisÂ® and NovotelÂ®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.hosthotels.com.

About CIM Commercial Trust (Get Rating)

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental. The Hotel segment relates to operations of hotel properties and rental income generated from a garage located directly across the street from one of the hotels. The Lending segment includes income from the yield and other related fee income earned on its loans receivable. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

