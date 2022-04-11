Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 664 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVY. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.73.

NYSE:AVY opened at $175.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.45. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $156.51 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.