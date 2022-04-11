Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 582 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,378,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 209.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $63.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average of $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 84.92 and a beta of 0.91. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

