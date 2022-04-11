Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 291 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on J. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.56.

Shares of J opened at $143.54 on Monday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $149.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.17.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

