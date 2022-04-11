Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 289 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hubbell by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the third quarter valued at $489,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $184.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.61 and its 200 day moving average is $193.21. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.76 and a 1 year high of $212.54.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUBB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.00.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

