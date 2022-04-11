Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,495 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,460 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 12,080.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 77.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDK opened at $54.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average is $43.62. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 66.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.03%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDK shares. Barrington Research cut shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

