Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,104 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 84 to CHF 85 in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

Novartis stock opened at $92.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.96. The firm has a market cap of $207.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

