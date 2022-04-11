Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 10,559 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,559 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RWO. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 580.0% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $54.07 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $47.99 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.65.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

