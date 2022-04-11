Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 860,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,699,000 after purchasing an additional 91,446 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Woodward by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Woodward by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.86.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WWD opened at $116.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $130.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.20.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $541.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

