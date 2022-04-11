Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 1.09% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $7,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATH. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $54.97 on Monday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $61.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average of $56.07.

