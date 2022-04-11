Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP opened at $603.18 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $510.02 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $706.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,133.92.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,770.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,136.80.

Shopify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.