Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.20 Million Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 373,967 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,935 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,544,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,178 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth $9,370,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,675,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,220,000 after purchasing an additional 322,864 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 884.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 335,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 301,316 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,600,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,908,000 after acquiring an additional 292,246 shares during the period. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

BBVA stock opened at $5.29 on Monday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. Equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.2611 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 53.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBVA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.69) to €7.30 ($8.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.