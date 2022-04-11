Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $6,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $9,005,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $1,729,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $9,044,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 9.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DECK. Cowen dropped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.55.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $263.73 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $231.88 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

