Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 160.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 78.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN stock opened at $420.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $465.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $564.32. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.62 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.38.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

