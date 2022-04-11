Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 306.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,950,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,618,000 after buying an additional 10,516,305 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 4,070.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,210,000 after buying an additional 5,787,985 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in KeyCorp by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 3,317,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,734,000 after buying an additional 1,671,700 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,892 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $20.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.82. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.66%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.35.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

