Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in Align Technology by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 240,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,247,000 after buying an additional 35,979 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 35.3% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 49.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,222,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology stock opened at $420.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $465.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $564.32. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.62 and a 52 week high of $737.45.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.38.

Align Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.