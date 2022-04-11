Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 890 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

NYSE TSN opened at $92.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.58. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.88 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.