Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives $138.76 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.76.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIS. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cordant Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,862. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a PE ratio of 149.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.97.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 276.47%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

