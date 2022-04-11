FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 522 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.69.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $149.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.98. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.65 and a 12 month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.