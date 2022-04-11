FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 14,781 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,781 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABEV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the third quarter valued at $43,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Ambev by 37.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Ambev by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABEV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambev in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

Ambev stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.99. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Ambev had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

