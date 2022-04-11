FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 30,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $61.24 on Monday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.01.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

