FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $543,000 in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Element Solutions by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 931.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Element Solutions news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King began coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.46.

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $20.55 on Monday. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

