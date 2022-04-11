FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $526,000 in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,169,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,041,000 after buying an additional 521,418 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,280,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,029,000 after acquiring an additional 398,608 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 6,700,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,376,000 after purchasing an additional 331,491 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 4,009,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,184,000 after purchasing an additional 241,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 259,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 124,517 shares in the last quarter.

SPSB opened at $29.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.97 and a one year high of $31.37.

