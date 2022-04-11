FDx Advisors Inc. Has $566,000 Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 860.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insperity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insperity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

NYSE:NSP opened at $100.20 on Monday. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.82 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.58.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.33). Insperity had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.43%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

