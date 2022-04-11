FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 709 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,175 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their target price on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.18.

Shares of EOG opened at $126.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.25 and a 200-day moving average of $100.68. The company has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $127.94.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

