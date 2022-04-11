FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 572 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,371 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 20.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,664,000 after acquiring an additional 226,039 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hexcel by 167.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,622,000 after purchasing an additional 197,018 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,785,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,208,000 after acquiring an additional 186,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $5,249,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HXL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

NYSE:HXL opened at $54.60 on Monday. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 287.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 210.54%.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

