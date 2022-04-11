FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 560 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $72.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.29.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.32.

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,973 shares of company stock valued at $21,367,995. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

