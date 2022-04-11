Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Trading Up 5%

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 449 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 483,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

A number of analysts recently commented on FATH shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Get Fathom Digital Manufacturing alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:FATH)

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, CNC machining, injection molding and tooling, and sheet metal fabrication, as well as urethane casting, model assembly and finishing, engineering and design support, and quality inspection services for the technology, defense, aerospace, medical, automotive, and IOT sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.