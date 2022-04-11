FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $47.50

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.50 and last traded at $47.50, with a volume of 1540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.47.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.41.

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.02 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,917,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $8,663,000. Daventry Group LP acquired a new position in FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $8,309,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,146,000 after purchasing an additional 68,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 17.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 379,059 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,946,000 after purchasing an additional 55,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

About FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

