FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Insider Gene D. Fernandez Sells 16,517 Shares

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $7,316,865.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FDS stock opened at $441.82 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.86 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.96.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

