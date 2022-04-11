Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Down to $17.89

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.89, but opened at $17.22. Expro Group shares last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 478 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37.

In related news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000.

About Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

