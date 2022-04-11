Exeedme 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $144,842.00 (XED)

Exeedme (XED) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Exeedme has a market cap of $12.05 million and $144,842.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000445 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00045145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.90 or 0.07511109 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,101.25 or 1.00075071 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

