ExclusiveCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $90.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $296,103.07 and $90.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0506 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003735 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000625 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 70.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001036 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars.

