Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 96,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $67.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.98 and its 200 day moving average is $80.74. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $140.18.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $1,146,235.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $107,510.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

